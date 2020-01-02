KATHY DEAN JARRELL

ROCKINGHAM — Kathy Dean Jarrell, 64, of Rockingham passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 in Florida.

Ms. Jarrell was born October 31, 1955 in Richmond County, NC, a daughter of the late Luke C. Dean and Vanessa Sweatt Dean Pratt. She was a graduate of Richmond Senior High School, Class of 74 and Sandhills Community College, Class of 86. She was a Respiratory Therapist at Sandhills Regional Medical Center, Richmond Memorial Hospital, Anson Memorial Hospital and retired from Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Amanda L. "Mandy" Jarrell, brother, William "Billy" Dean and sister, Kay Dean Heaton.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Benita Jarrell; grandchildren, Luke, Matthew and Nathaniel Jarrell; brother, Eddie Dean and special nephews, Harry Heaton and James Heaton.

A service celebrating Kathy's life will be at Noon Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home in Rockingham with Rev. Ricky Jacobs officiating. Inurnment will follow in Richmond County Memorial Park.

The family will greet friends from 11:00 am until Noon on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the funeral home.