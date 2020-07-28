KATHY LARIMORE

ROCKINGHAM — Kathy (Sowell) Larimore, 60, of Rockingham, North Carolina, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 in the care of Hospice Haven. Kathy was born to Joe and Peggy Sowell on March 19, 1960 in Melbourne, Florida.

She will be remembered not only for her astounding creativity, but also as a true friend to all who needed it. Kathy lived her life with intention and had a brilliant sense of humor. Kathy had a profound love for adventure and new beginnings – it was always a joy to watch her eyes light up with excitement. She also loved horses, and her Golden Eagle Jeep was something that many knew her by. Throughout her life, Kathy had a steady artistic eye – she had the uncanny ability to create something beautiful out of things most people would overlook. She once wrote in her essay, "My Definition of Life" that "you and your actions are the mirror image of your heart and soul." Even a perfect stranger could tell Kathy's soul was evergreen.

Left to treasure her memories are her mom; Peggy Sowell Harrington of Hamlet NC; Her loving sons: Justin Larimore (Lili) of Raleigh NC; Chris Moore (Rebekah) of Asheboro NC; Ricky Moore (Monica) of Mount Gilead NC; Her brother Alan Sowell (Jacqueline) of Port Orange FL.; Niece; Rebecca Sowell of Petoskey MI.; Nephew Michael Sowell of Chatham NJ.; Grandchildren; Alexis, Mindy, Emily and Ryan. Great Grandchildren; Kolton and Austin. She is preceded in death by her dad; Joe Thomas Sowell. A memorial service and visitation will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Hamlet NC at 1pm on Monday, August 3rd, 2020 with private burial. In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to the American Lung Association.

Watson-King Funeral Home Rockingham is caring for the family.