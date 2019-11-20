Kathy Melton Daniels

Service Information
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury, NC
28144
(704)-633-2111
Obituary
KATHY MELTON DANIELS

SALISBURY — Kathy Melton Daniels of Salisbury, NC passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Kathy was predeceased by her husband Calvin Daniels of Salisbury, NC and her parents Willard and Odel Melton of Rockingham. Kathy is survived by her son Keven Kiker (Marsha); sister Trudy Tanner (Mike) of Rockingham; brother Jim Melton (Joyce); nephews Jack, Ethan, Tom; nieces Elizabeth and Kate Melton of Awendaw, South Carolina.

Summerset Funeral Home of Salisbury, NC assisted the family. Gravside service was at V.A. Cemetery in Salisbury NC on Nov. 19, 2019.
Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
