KEITH ALLEN BAILEY

ROCKINGHAM — Keith Allen Bailey, 68, of Rockingham passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at his home. He was born February 13, 1952 in Richmond County a son of the late H.A. and Margie Heavner Bailey.

Keith worked at CSX Railroad and was the Owner of Keith Gutter Cleaning. Later in life he worked several years for Delco Trucking.

Due to COVID-19 a private graveside service will be held this week at Richmond Co. Memorial Park.

Surviving, His wife Mary Stubbs Bailey of the home; A daughter, Natalie Bailey Chappell of the home; Stepsons, Kevin McGill of Rockingham and Brandon Ahmad of Kentucky; Brothers, Randy Bailey of Pinehurst and Joel Bailey of Boomer, NC; Grandchildren, Grayson and Saiah Ahmad and Brooke Brigman; Great grandchildren, Dorehah and Serenity Brigman.

Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Bailey family.