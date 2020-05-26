KENNETH DEXTER MACE SR.ROCKINGHAM — Kenneth Dexter Mace, Sr., 97, formerly of Rockingham, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020. Ken was born April 19, 1923, to Charles Louie Mace and Dollie Bright Queen Mace at Indian Creek, Lincoln County, NC. He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Betty Randall Mace; his parents, and his sister, Ruby M. Hampton. He is survived by his sons, Kenneth Dexter Mace Jr. (Ruth), and John Randall Mace (Karen); and grandsons, John Randall Mace, Jr. and William Charles Mace. Ken had numerous jobs throughout his life, but is most noted for his time with the City of Lincolnton as a police officer and as a salesman at Ralph Abernethy Chevrolet - Oldsmobile. Ken was a loyal member of First United Methodist Church of Lincolnton where he and Betty faithfully attended. He was a member of the Men's Bible Class serving as president and secretary. He was an usher and drove the van for Wednesday Children's Choir. Ken was a lifetime member of the Lincoln Masonic Lodge 137 AFAM where he served as past master, secretary, trustee, and coach to countless new members. He served on the team that volunteered with The Special Olympics for 30+ years. He was a proud recipient of the 60 year membership pin and certificate. He was a past member of Lincolnton High School Band Boosters. Due to age and health, Ken and Betty moved to Rockingham to live with his son Randall and wife, Karen. There will be a private graveside service on Thursday at Hollybrook Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Lincoln Masonic Lodge A.F.A.M., or First Methodist Church, 201 E. Main Street, Lincolnton, NC 28092. Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Mace family.
Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2020.