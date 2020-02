KENNETH HAROLD JOHNSON

HAMLET — Kenneth Harold Johnson, age 67 of Hamlet passed away Monday, January 3, 2020.

Memorial services will be 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will immediately follow the service at the funeral home. A private interment will be at a later date.

Memorial donations may be given to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.