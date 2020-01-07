KEVIN LEE WATSON

ROCKINGHAM — Mr. Kevin Lee Watson of Rockingham, North Carolina, went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, January 4, 2020. He was born in Richmond County on July 13, 1972, the son of Richard and Norma Watson and Carolyn Sue Watts.

He graduated from Peace Valley Christian Academy in 1990. He worked for the North Carolina Department of Public Saftey, Division of Prisons. Kevin's hobbies wire hunting, fishing, and riding his motorcycle.

Kevin is preceded in death by his stepfather Kenneth Watts, maternal grandparents Helen and Frank Williams, paternal grandparents James Watson, Velma, and Pete Butler; uncle Ted Williams; aunt Florence Ann Taylor.

He leaves to cherish his memories: two sons, Austin Watson, Devin Watson of Rockingham, NC; one daughter, Chasity Watson (Justin Butler) of Rockingham, N.C.; two brothers, Ben Watson (Amy Carlyle), Mitchell (Joy) Watson of Rockingham; two stepbrothers, Russell Hatchell (Karen), Lonnie Hatchell; two stepsisters, Phyllis (Larry) Cobbler, Cathy (Randy) McGee; three grandchildren Justin, Cameron and Meliah Butler; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving relatives, and friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, from 6:00- 8:00 pm at Jefferson Park Freewill Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 3:00 pm. Jefferson Park Freewill Baptist Church at 159 Forest Street, Rockingham. Burial will follow at Eastside Cemetery in Rockingham, NC.