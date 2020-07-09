1/1
Kevin Miller Stewart
KEVIN MILLER STEWART

HAMLET — Kevin Miller Stewart, 37, of Hamlet passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at his home. He was born October 31, 1982 in Richmond County, a son of James M. and Susan Miller Stewart.

Kevin graduated from Richmond Senior High School and attended UNC Wilmington. During the summer he volunteered with The Sea Turtles program with the NC Wildlife Organization. He loved music, Star Wars and all wildlife and nature.

Surviving, His parents James and Susan Stewart of Hamlet; Grandmothers, Margaret Miller and Margaret Stewart both of Hamlet; Numerous aunts, uncle and cousins.

Memorials may be made to Richmond County Humane Society.

Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet is serving the Stewart family.



Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
