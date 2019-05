KINNIE UTLEY

ROCKINGHAM — Mr. Kinnie Utley (Quan), 22, of Rockingham, passed on Sat. May 4, 2019.

There will be a public viewing held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at McNeill Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 10 at Leak Street Cultural Center.