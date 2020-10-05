KOY ELLIS DAWKINS SR.

MONROE — Koy Ellis Dawkins, Sr., 85, of Monroe, North Carolina, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 after a period of declining health. The son of Koy Leo Dawkins and Gertrude Pittman Dawkins, Koy was born October 13, 1934 in Rockingham, North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife Betty Ann Tysinger Dawkins (2000) and wife Joanne Helms Dawkins (2018).

Koy was educated in the Richmond County School System and a graduate of High Point College in 1956. He entered Wake Forest University Law School and graduated in 1959.

After training to serve his country in the Army, his career as an attorney began in Monroe, North Carolina when he joined Oscar Richardson. After Mr. Richardson passed, Koy went on his own until joined by Bennett Glass and established Dawkins and Glass Law Firm. A young clerk and then associate, now The Honorable W. David Lee joined in 1975 and through the guidance of these men, became a partner. Dawkins, Glass and Lee served our area many years. Koy never retired. He loved the law.

Koy was named Monroe Jaycee of the year in 1964 and was active in Monroe Rotary Club.

He served under North Carolina Governor Dan Moore's Beautification Commission and on the State Board of Conservation and Development.

Koy helped found the Union County Arts Council, receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011 in recognition of his years of volunteer service.

For 45 years Koy was the attorney for the Union County School Board. In 2018, Koy received a Lifetime Achievement Award for the Union County Bar Association, in recognition of his outstanding and exemplary career in the legal profession.

He was also past president of the American Cancer Society of Union County and past director of the Monroe Chamber of Commerce.

Koy loved his church and served on Central United Methodist's Church official board. He taught Sunday school for young people and was active on the Commissions of Education, Missions, Social Concerns and Membership. He was past president of Methodist men and with both wife Betty Ann, until her death and wife Joanne, until her death, was an active part of Central's Stephen's Ministry.

Koy is survived by his son Koy Ellis (Kip) Dawkins, Jr. (Marcie and their son Miles) of Richmond. Virginia, daughter Elizabeth Susann Dawkins (Graham and their daughter Caroline) of Harrisburg, North Carolina, his "daughters by choice", Leigh Price Rains (Phil and their children Brandon (April) Rains, Tyler (Megan) Rains, Connor (Maggie) Rains and Chelsey (Derek) Hardison and daughter Carla Price, all of Monroe, North Carolina. And four great-grandchildren. Koy loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren who by birth or by choice, were all dear to his heart. Koy is also survived by his sister Trudy Dawkins Watkins (Neal and their son Nealson (Kennette) Watkins, of Rockingham, North Carolina.

A private family memorial service will be held at Central United Methodist Church. An upcoming church service will be a dedicated memorial to his memory and as a safety precaution to those he held dear.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that memorial donations be made to Hospice of Union County, 700 West Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe NC 28112, Central United Methodist Church of Monroe, 801 South Hayne St. Monroe, NC 28112 or the Alliance For Children, P O Box 988 Monroe, NC 28111 or online www.theallianceforchildren.org

The family would like to thank Hospice of Union County in caring for their father. In such a short amount of time, you treated our father with the care and dignity he deserved. We are forever grateful for the peace you brought us in his final days at home. A special thank you to "the boys". Your unwavering devotion to Koy will never be forgotten.

Due to Covid19 and church restrictions the family has chosen to have a private family memorial service, with inurnment will follow in the church's columbarium.

Gordon Funeral Service & Crematory is caring for the Dawkins family.