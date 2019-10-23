KRISTEN ELEASE RICKS

HAMLET — Kristen Elease Ricks, 27, of Asheboro, passed away, Monday, October 21, 2019.

Kristen was born August 6, 1992 in Asheboro, daughter of Mark W. Ricks and Amy Sinclair Ricks.

Kristen was a kind hearted soul with a beautiful smile; She would light up a room when she entered it with her beauty and her witty , charming personality. A talented artist and writer, she had a great love for clothes and fashion; as well as a great love for her family. She was the sparkling gem in the family ,that can never be replaced.

The visitation will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 from 4:00-5:00 PM at Harrington Funeral Home, 214 McDonald Avenue, Hamlet.

At other times the family will receive friends at home of her brother and sister-in-law, Marcus & Christina Ricks, 205 Juanita Avenue, Hamlet, NC.

The Funeral will begin in the Chapel of Harrington Funeral Home at 5:00 PM, following the visitation. Pastor Sam Gibson will be officiating; Burial will be private.

Kristen was preceded in death by her grandfather, Charles Sinclair; grandparents Pinkey & Truby Ricks; uncle, Charles "Butch" Sinclair; and Godmother, Luanne Seago.

She is survived by her parents, Mark W. Ricks and Amy Sinclair Ricks of the home; maternal grandmother, Elease Sinclair of Rockingham; brothers, Marcus Ricks (Christina) of Hamlet and Adam Ricks of Asheboro; sister, Sandra Zamora of the home; and nephew Jaxon Ricks of Hamlet

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family of Kristen.