LANNIE JEAN CHAVIS

ROCKINGHAM — Lannie Jean Chavis, 66, of Rockingham passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at her residence.

She was born Oct. 17, 1952 in Hamlet, daughter of Eugene and Gladys Johnson Chavis.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Harrington Funeral Home. The Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at Harrington Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Northam Cemetery in Rockingham.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Tommy Covington; granddaughter, Brittany Covington; and an unborn great-grandchild.

Survivors include her brothers, Donnie Ray Chavis of Asheboro, Jimmy Chavis of Asheboro and Leon Johnson of Rockingham; niece, Angel Chavis of Asheboro; nephews, Jimmy Chavis, Jr. of Asheboro, Roland Chavis of Asheville, Christopher Chavis of Rockingham, Brad Bullard of Shallotte and Donnie Eugene Chavis of Asheboro; and special cousin, Cathy Chavis of the home.

Harrington Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Family of Ms. Chavis.