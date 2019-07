ROCKINGHAM — Larcey Lee Martin, 76 passed away on July 16, 2019.

Visit with the family at the wake on Wednesday July 24,2019 from 7 pm-8pm at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington St. Rockingham, NC 28379.

The funeral service will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St. Stephens Missionary Baptist Church 434 St. Stevens Church Rd, Rockingham, NC 28329

Friends may visit Family at His Sister Faye Cobb's House 202 Stacy Avenue Hamlet, NC 28348