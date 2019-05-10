LARRY CARTER

ROCKINGHAM — Larry Gilbert Carter, 86, of Rockingham, completed his earthly journey Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

Mr. Carter was born Dec. 26, 1932 in Anderson County, South Carolina, a son of the late Gilbert Foster and Lois Evelyn Stowe Carter. Mr. Carter had served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of Roberdel Baptist Church, where he had served as a deacon. Mr. Carter worked with the Richmond County Sheriffs Department for several years. In 1974 he was hired as Chief of the Rockingham Fire Department and served until his retirement in 1985. Following his retirement, he worked with Fruit of the Loom for several years. He was a member of Rockingham Masonic Lodge #495 A.F.& A.M, the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry and the Oasis Shriners. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Norma Jean Hightower Carter.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Peggy Mabe Carter; children, Charles Edward Carter (Monica) of Gastonia, Glenda Carter Martin (Terry) of Asheboro and Thomas Dewey "Tim" Carter (Jennifer) of Rockingham; 8 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; sisters, Mary Jo Whitlow of Fort Mill, South Carolina and Audray C. Torrence of Salisbury: stepchildren, Dennis McDonald (Mitzi) of Roxboro, Randy McDonald (Debra) of Ellerbe, Keith McDonald (Belinda) of Derby, Eddie McDonald (Janie) of Ellerbe and Stanley McDonald of Rockingham; 12 step grandchildren and 23 step great grandchildren.

A service to celebrate a life well lived will be at Roberdel Baptist Church Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 3 p.m. with Rev. Billy Dennis, Rev. Jason Moore and Rev. Chris Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Richmond County Memorial Park.

The family will see friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at Roberdel Baptist Church and at other times at the home.

Memorials may be made to Roberdel Baptist Church, 1118 Richmond Road, Rockingham, NC 28379 or to , , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.

Carter Funeral Home of Rockingham is assisting the Carter Family.