LARRY KEITH THREADGILL
LARRY KEITH THREADGILLROCKINGHAM — Larry Keith Threadgill, 58, of Rockingham, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at his home.Larry was born February 12, 1962 in Richmond County, a son of the late Jasper Junior and Viola Boring Threadgill. He was an avid fisherman, loved the outdoors and his family was his heart. Surviving are his children, Cody Threadgill (Fiancé Kira), Shannon Criscoe (Tim), and Danielle Stogner (Michael); grandchildren, Madelyn Stogner and Timothy Criscoe, and brothers, Richard Threadgill (Debbie) and Michael Threadgill (Georgia Kay). In keeping with the COVID-19 guidelines, the family will have a private graveside service at Northam Cemetery.

Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
