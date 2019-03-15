LARRY LEE JOHNSON

HAMLET — Larry Lee Johnson, 78, of Hamlet, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, at First Health Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst.

He was born Oct. 9, 1940, in Welcome, North Carolina, son of Claude and Dorothy Easter Johnson.

Larry was a member of Maple Street Free Will Baptist Church and previously was employed at Aleo and Spring Mills.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Maple Street Free Will Baptist Church.

The Memorial Service will begin at 2 p.m. with Pastor Darwin Cook officiating. Burial will be private at a later date.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane Williams Johnson of the home; sons, Bruce (Donna) Johnson and Eric (Cherrie) Johnson; Grandchildren, Ashley Mabe (Josh), Erica Strickland (P.J.), Tara Dawkins (Jarrod) and Dillon Johnson; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Kaylee, Joshua, Jaycee, Jentry, Kaydence and Ledger.

Harrington Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Johnson Family.