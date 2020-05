Or Copy this URL to Share

LATAYIAH RATLIFFROCKINGHAM — Ms. Latayiah Ratliff, 25, of Rockingham, passed on Sun. May 24, 2020 near her residence. A public view will be held on Sat. at McNeill Funeral Home from 1 - 6pm The funeral service will be held Sun. 3pm at Tabernacle of Faith Pentecostal Holiness Ch.



