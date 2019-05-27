LAURA ANN MOREE

ROCKINGHAM — Laura Ann Moree, 85 of Pinehurst formerly of Rockingham passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at The Greens in Pinehurst surround by her family. She was born Aug. 8, 1933 in Richmond County a daughter of the late James Bailey and Mary Hadley Ingram.

Mrs. Moree retired from the Sandhurst Hosiery Leggs Plant. She enjoyed sewing, gardening and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by a daughter Cynthia West and a son Johnny Cagle.

A graveside service were conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, May 27, 2019 at Richmond County Memorial Park with Rev. Carl Moree officiating.

Surviving, Her husband, James Franklin Moree, Sr. of Pinehurst; Children, Jenny Moree of Pinehurst, Frankie Moree and wife Jennifer of Pinehurst, Mitchell Cagle of Southern Pines and Belinda McDonald and husband Keith of Ellerbe; a brother, George Ingram of Pinehurst; And a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Liberty Homecare & Hospice of Southern Pines, 300 W. Pennsylvania, Southern Pines, NC 28387.

Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving Moree family.