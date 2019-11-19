LEAVEY CHAVIS

HAMLET — Mr. Leavey Chavis, 77, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the home of his daughter. He was born July 16, 1942 in Richmond County, son of the late Zack and Maggie Grooms Chavis.

Mr. Chavis was a member of Bruton's Fork Baptist Church in Bennettsville. He was retired after working as a truck mechanic with Murphy-Brown LLC in Maxton. He loved to work on engines, being on his tractor, and gardening. He enjoyed watching NASCAR racing, and old western shows and movies.

Services will be conducted 2:00pm Saturday, November 23rd at Bruton's Fork Baptist Church in Bennettsville with Rev. Billy Storms officiating and interment following at Church of God of Prophecy in Hamlet with Rev. Steve Crews officiating.

Mr. Chavis is survived by his daughter, Angela Mackey and husband Ryan of Bennettsville; significant other, Kathy Smith; fur babies, Mr. Deez, Margaret, and Mattie; and a number of nieces and nephews. Mr. Chavis was preceded in death by his siblings, Amos Chavis, Sterling Chavis, Walter Chavis, Zack "Bud" Chavis, John Chavis, Fairley Chavis, Herbert Hoover Chavis, Carolina Chavis Parrish, James 'Joe" Chavis, Thelma Chavis Knight, and Roman Chavis.

The family will have visitation to see friends Friday evening from 6 to 8 pm at Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet.

Memorials may be made to Bruton's Fork Baptist Church, 1020 Bruton's Fork Church Rd., Bennettsville, SC 29512, Church of God of Prophecy, 615 Cheraw Road, Hamlet, NC 28345, or Hospice Care of SC, 1039 Cheraw Street, Bennettsville SC 29512.