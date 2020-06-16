LEE SANDRA LEAK
LAURINBURG — Ms. Lee Sandra Leak, 71, of Laurinburg formerly of Rockingham passed Monday, June 15, 2020. A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 1pm at Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery, 209 N. Wilkinson Dr. Laurinburg, NC 28352. Rev. Michael Leak of Bethlehem Baptist Church Officiant/Eulogist, Laurinburg in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, NC. A Public Viewing will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 11-2pm at Nelson Funeral Home 1021 East Washington Street, Rockingham, NC.
Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.