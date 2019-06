LETHA MAE ISAAC

HOFFMAN — Letha Mae Isaac of Hoffman passed on June 23, 2019. Public viewing is from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday June 26, 2019 at Nelson Funeral Chapel. Service is at 1 p.m. Thursday June 27, 2019 at Elizabeth Chapel Free Will Church on Pinebluff.

Nelson Funeral Service of Rockingham is serving the Family.