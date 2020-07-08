LIAM RUSSELL MORGAN

HAMLET — Liam Russell Morgan, 5, of Hamlet passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 as result of an accident. He was born August 20, 2014 in Moore County, the son of Casey Leviner and William Morgan.

Liam loved being outside. Whether it was riding his new four-wheeler or swimming in his Mimis pool, he always wore the biggest smile on his face. He loved his great grandmother more than anything. He was his mamas whole world and would light up any room he was in. He loved playing with his brother and sister, Brooklyn and Jaxson. He didn't get to stay with us very long but he had the best life a child could've had in such little time. Liam and his Nana, Kimberly Freeman, were together in the end when they both left us. Liam loved going on trips with his Mimi and Nana to the beach and the mountains. Liam was loved by everyone who met him in his short time here and he will never be forgotten.

Due to COVID-19 a private graveside service will be held Bible Freewill Worship Church Cemetery with Rev. Tommy Leviner officiating.

Surviving, Great grandmother he lived with Bonnie Leviner of Hamlet; Mother, Casey Leviner of Hamlet; Father, William Morgan of Hamlet; Grandmothers, Brenda Leviner "Mimi" of Hamlet and Kimberlee Morgan of New Hampshire; Grandfathers, John Hardy Morgan of Waynesboro and Vernon Jenks(Regina) of hamlet; Brother, Jaxson Morgan and sister, Brooklyn Morgan of Hamlet; Brother, Jayden Morgan of Society Hill; Uncles, Jonathan Morgan of Boise, Idaho, Travis Jenks(Natalie) and Ricky Jenks of Hamlet, NC, Justin Morgan(Shandi) of Wadesboro; cousins, Samantha and Brandon Langley Jr, Destiny, Brianna, and Gage Morton of Hamlet NC and so many more.

A public viewing will be 12-5 P.M. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet with limited number of people in the building at one time and requiring social distancing and to wear a mask.

Watson-King Funeral home in Hamlet is serving the Morgan family.