LILLIAN MCDONALD JACKSON

ROCKINGHAM — Lillian McDonald Jackson,83, formerly of Rockingham passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 at Quail Haven Healthcare Center of Pinehurst. She was born April 21, 1936 in Richmond County, a daughter of the late Hosea and Lillie Lomax McDonald.

Mrs. Jackson graduated from Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing in Charlotte and retired from Richmond Co. Schools as a School Nurse.

Services will be private and she will buried at Richmond Co. Memorial Park beside her late husband Frank D. Jackson.

Surviving are her children, Franklin "Del" Jackson, Mabel "Sissy" Vilorio, Ronald Jackson and Carol Ottofaro; 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Liberty Home Care and Hospice Services , 300 West Pennsylvania Ave. Southern Pines, NC 28387. Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Jackson family.