LILLIAN VEATRICE HARMON

ROCKINGHAM — Lillian Veatrice (White) Harmon, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Agape Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Johnson City, Tennessee; after a long difficult yea, she has finally found peace.

She was born February 10, 1935 in Rockingham, daughter of Ophelia (Mathews) and John Stancil White.

Lillian lived and worked most of her life in Greensboro, NC. She loved her grandchildren, bird watching and photography.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Phyllis and Susie; and nephew Ted.

Survivors include her sons, Kevin, Tim and Jeff; grandchildren, Megan, Davis and Emily; and siblings, James, Silver, David and Doug.

