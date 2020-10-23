1/
LILLIAN VEATRICE HARMON
1935 - 2020
ROCKINGHAM — Lillian Veatrice (White) Harmon, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Agape Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Johnson City, Tennessee; after a long difficult yea, she has finally found peace.

She was born February 10, 1935 in Rockingham, daughter of Ophelia (Mathews) and John Stancil White.

Lillian lived and worked most of her life in Greensboro, NC. She loved her grandchildren, bird watching and photography.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Phyllis and Susie; and nephew Ted.

Survivors include her sons, Kevin, Tim and Jeff; grandchildren, Megan, Davis and Emily; and siblings, James, Silver, David and Doug.

Harrington Funeral Home is assisting the Harmon Family in NC.



Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory
214 Mcdonald Ave
Hamlet, NC 28345
(910) 582-0133
