Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Lillie's life story with friends and family

Share Lillie's life story with friends and family

LILLIE RATLIFFROCKINGHAM — Mrs. Lillie "Mae" Ratliff, 91, passed Friday, May 29, 2020. A Graveside Service will be Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11 am at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery, 860 Fayetteville Road Rockingham, NC in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines. A Public Viewing will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 11 am until 2 pm at Nelson Funeral Home, Rockingham.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store