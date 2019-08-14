ROCKINGHAM — Linda Albright Eanes, 70, went home to be with our Lord Tuesday, August 13, 2019, from First Health Moore Regional Hospital.

She was a native of Richmond County, the daughter of Ruby Brock Albright and the late John Louis Albright. She was the beloved wife of Don Eanes and they had been married for 53 years.

She is also survived by two daughters, Kimberly Brigman (Ronn) and Nickie Aycoth (Sonny), all of Rockingham; five grandchildren: Noah Brigman, Mackie Eanes, Mason Odom, Kelsie Brigman and Kara Aycoth; one brother, Dean Albright; and her sisters, Judy Hoffman (Paul), Alieen Green, Betty Jo Hudson (Allen), and Jo Ann Bennett. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a daughter, LaHoma Eanes, and a brother, James "Danny" Albright.

Linda was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Her career was that of a devoted homemaker for her family which she loved dearly. She also enjoyed sewing, embroidery, working jigsaw puzzles, and working in her flower garden.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, August 17, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church officiated by Rev. Butch Parks and Rev. Marvin Taylor. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 PM Friday at Carter Funeral Home and at other times at the home. Linda will be laid to rest in the church cemetery.

Carter Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be posted online at www.carterfuneral.net