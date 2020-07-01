LINDA BRIGMAN WALLACE

LAURINBURG — Linda Brigman Wallace, of Laurinburg, formerly of Rockingham, passed away, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Hospice Haven, Rockingham.

She was born September 21, 1941, in Richmond County, daughter of Lindo and Blondie White Brigman.

Linda was a loyal employee for 30+ years with Sara Lee Hosiery/Hanes Brand. She always considered her greatest accomplishments in life to be her two children, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Preceding Linda in death were her parents, Lindo and Blondie Brigman; and a brother, Gary Brigman.

Survivors include her son Bryan (Tina) Wallace of Rockingham and Cathy (Wally) Keys of Laurinburg; grandchildren, Michael (Jennifer) Wallace of Aberdeen, Corey (Nicole) Wallace of Rockingham, Nicole (Chris) Bryant of Asheboro and Kim (Justin) Pittman of Graham; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Max (Sylvia) Brigman of Hamlet, Ronald (Diane) Brigman of Rockingham; sister-in-law, Beverly Brigman of Hamlet; along with a host of nieces and nephews.

All Services will be private.

The Family would like to thank Richmond County Hospice Haven for their support and care during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Richmond County Hospice Haven, 1119 Hwy. 1, N., Rockingham, NC 28379 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN. 38105.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Wallace Family.