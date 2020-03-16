LINDA BUTLER ORDONEZ

HAMLET — Linda Butler Ordonez, 59, of Gathings Street, Hamlet, went to be with her Lord, Monday, March 16, 2020, at Hospice Haven.

She was born October 15, 1960, in Richmond County, daughter of George Butler and Lucy Ida Seals Butler.

Linda was employed at ATEX Technologies in Pinebluff and was a hard worker. She was always taking care of others and loved her children and grandchildren. Linda had a big heart and was always willing to do for others. She was known for eating her favorite candy "Skittles".

Visitation will be held at Southside Free Will Baptist Church, Ellerbe, on Thursday, March 19, 2020, from 1:00-2:00 pm.

At other times the family will meet at her sister Norma's home; 226 Haywood Parker Road, Ellerbe, NC 28338.

The Funeral will begin following the visitation at 2:00 pm with Pastor Ricky Jacobs officiating. Burial will follow in Ellerbe Town Cemetery, Ellerbe.

She is preceded in death by her parents George and Lucy Ida Butler.

Survivors include her sons, Jimmy Ott, Timmy Ott and Jamie"Whitie" Ott all of Hamlet; brothers, George Butler, Jr. of Rockingham and Danny Ray Butler of the home; sisters, Judy Cooke of Rockingham, Norma Hearne of Ellerbe and Kathy Taylor of Rockingham; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Richmond County Hospice Haven, 1119 Hwy.1, N., and Rockingham, NC 28379

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family of Linda.