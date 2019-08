ROCKINGHAM — Ms. Linda Horne, 67, of 1500 E. Washington St., Rockingham, passed on Thursday at Pruitt Health.

A public viewing will be held on Wed. Aug. 14 from 1 til 6 at McNeill Funeral Home. The funeral will be conducted on Thursday the 15 at Philadelphia UMC at 3pm.

Online condolences can be made at www.mcneillfuneral.com