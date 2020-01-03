LINDA MOORE SHARPE

ROCKINGHAM — Linda Moore Sharpe, 78, of Rockingham passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Richmond Co. Hospice. She was born September 12, 1941 in Portsmouth, Virginia a daughter of the late Charles Jack and Catherine Ellis Moore.

Linda was a member of First United Methodist Church of Rockingham, NC and previously a charter member of Fellowship UMC in Hamlet, NC. She was a member of the Rockingham Cotillion Club and Rockingham German Club. She was a gifted artist and a devoted homemaker.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Fellowship United Methodist Church with Dr. Allison Farrah officiating. Burial will follow at Eastside Cemetery.

Linda is survived by her husband of 60 years Benny Sharpe and her children, Ben Sharpe Jr., Paige Schoonover, and Hayden Penrod. Her grandchildren include Rebekah Borah, Kathleen Turchi, Elizabeth Sharpe, Kevin Schoonover McClelland, Ben Schoonover, Luke Penrod, Emma Penrod, and Lucy Penrod. She was the great-grandmother of Annelise, Benny, and Tom Borah.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 5-7 P.M. at Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham.

Memorials may made to Richmond Co. Hospice 1119 US Hwy. #1 N Rockingham, NC 28379 or 500 E. Morehead Suite 211 Charlotte, NC 28202. Online condolences maybe made at www.watson-kingfuneralhome.com

Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Sharpe family.