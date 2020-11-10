1/1
LINDA ROSE HILDRETH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LINDA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LINDA ROSE HILDRETH

POLKTON – Miss Linda Rose Hildreth, 71, went to meet her Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Hospice of Union County in Monroe.

Born in Anson County, NC on September 4, 1949, the youngest of eleven children of Julius Seaborn Hildreth and Margie Broadaway Hildreth.

Linda graduate Anson High School in 1967. She joined the United States Navy in 1968 and received basic training in Bainbridge, MD. She was later stationed at Great Lakes, IL and was in the USN Hospital Corps School.

After her military discharge, she returned to North Carolina and received an Associate in Applied Science – Physical Therapy Assisting at Piedmont Community College, Charlotte in 1977. She worked in hospitals and nursing homes in Anson Union, Stanly, and Richmond Counties until her retirement.

She is survived by sisters, Thelma Carpenter of York, SC, Virginia Holloway (Martin) of Polkton and Jewel Deese (Michael) of Rockingham; 21 nieces and nephews and their families.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers and sisters, Ernest Hildreth, Coy Hildreth, Harrell Hildreth, Clayton Hildreth, Laura Pope, Mildred Johnson, and Sylvia Jean Hildreth.

The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Union County, 700 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe, NC 28110 or to Cancer Research.

The arrangements are in care of Leavitt Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leavitt Funeral Home
2036 Morven Rd
Wadesboro, NC 28170
(704) 694-2524
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved