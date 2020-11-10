LINDA ROSE HILDRETH

POLKTON – Miss Linda Rose Hildreth, 71, went to meet her Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Hospice of Union County in Monroe.

Born in Anson County, NC on September 4, 1949, the youngest of eleven children of Julius Seaborn Hildreth and Margie Broadaway Hildreth.

Linda graduate Anson High School in 1967. She joined the United States Navy in 1968 and received basic training in Bainbridge, MD. She was later stationed at Great Lakes, IL and was in the USN Hospital Corps School.

After her military discharge, she returned to North Carolina and received an Associate in Applied Science – Physical Therapy Assisting at Piedmont Community College, Charlotte in 1977. She worked in hospitals and nursing homes in Anson Union, Stanly, and Richmond Counties until her retirement.

She is survived by sisters, Thelma Carpenter of York, SC, Virginia Holloway (Martin) of Polkton and Jewel Deese (Michael) of Rockingham; 21 nieces and nephews and their families.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers and sisters, Ernest Hildreth, Coy Hildreth, Harrell Hildreth, Clayton Hildreth, Laura Pope, Mildred Johnson, and Sylvia Jean Hildreth.

The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Union County, 700 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe, NC 28110 or to Cancer Research.

The arrangements are in care of Leavitt Funeral Home.