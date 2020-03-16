LINDA S. KING

ROCKINGHAM — Linda S. King, 73, of Rockingham died Saturday, March 14, 2020 at her home. She was born August 22, 1946 in Richmond County, a daughter of the late Earnest and Rosa Williams Saunders.

Mrs. King was a member of Harmony Baptist Church. She was retired Register Nurse worked 30 years at Scotland Memorial Hospital and at Hamlet Hospital before retiring. She was known for her compassionate, generous and loving spirit. Linda has three sister-in-laws that she considered them as her sisters. Linda will be missed by many.

Funeral services will be private at Watson-King Funeral Home Chapel in Rockingham with Rev. Steven Eddins and Odell Shepard officiating. Burial will follow at Northam Cemetery.

Surviving, Her husband, Everett "Buck" King of Rockingham; A son, Gary King and wife Jackie of Rockingham; Sisters, Wanda Love and husband Mark of Candor and Paula Rose and husband Joey of Hamlet; Grandchild, Hunter King and wife Annie of Rockingham and three step grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6-8 P.M. at Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham with a limit of not more than 50 people in the building at a time during the visitation due to the Coronavirus mandated by NC Department of Health & Human Services.

Memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the King family.