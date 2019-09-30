EFFIE LINDA TEVEPAUGH STEEN

HAMLET — Linda Tevepaugh Steen, age 69, of Hamlet passed away at her home on Sunday, September 29, 2019.

A Graveside service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Steen Family Cemetery, Bennettsville, SC, officiated by Pastor, Dennis Smith.

Linda was born March 22, 1950 in Marlboro County, South Carolina to her loving parents, Geneva Grooms Tevepaugh and the late Thomas Tevepaugh. She loved her work caring for preschool children and serving as a member of the Sandhills Wesleyan Church. She loved traveling to the mountains, beach and her favorite place, Disney World. Her greatest pleasure was sharing time with her family and many friends.

Along with her father, Linda is preceded in death by sister, Marie Tevepaugh Quick and brother, Earl Tevepaugh.

She leaves behind her husband, Gary Steen, Sr., of their home; her children, daughters, Tammy Steen Duty and husband Gary of Hamlet, Karen Steen of Hamlet, and son, Gary Steen, Jr., and wife Amanda of Hamlet; grandchildren, Kayla Brigman, Stevie Steen, Anakin White all of Hamlet; her mother, Geneva Grooms Tevepaugh of Cheraw, SC; brother, Charles Tevepaugh of Bennettsville, SC; sister, Judy Tevepaugh Quick and husband Larry of Bennettsville, SC; sister-in-law, Donna Flinchum Tevepaugh of Pinebluff; brother-in-law, Ebbie Quick of Bennettsville, SC; along with her many beloved nieces, nephews; great nieces, nephews and a host of loving family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2nd at Richard Boles Funeral Service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests for memorial donations to be given in Linda's memory to Richmond County Hospice or Sandhills Wesleyan Church.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.