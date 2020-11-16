1/1
LISA GIBSON PURVIS

ROCKINGHAM — A funeral service for Lisa Gibson Purvis, 55, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Roberdel Baptist Church. The family will receive friends starting at10:00, prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place in Columbia, SC at Bush River Memorial Gardens during a private ceremony.

Mrs. Purvis passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Born in Rockingham, NC, she was the daughter of James Thomas Gibson and Phyllis Davis Gibson. She loved the Lord and accepted Christ at an early age. She attended Richmond Senior High School and East Carolina University. She worked in multiple medical positions before becoming an IT specialist, a job which she loved.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Mark Allen Purvis. Together, they lived in Columbia, SC and raised two daughters, both of whom they were very proud.

She enjoyed playing the piano, cooking, and spending time with family and friends. She loved helping others and could always be found making a new recipe to share with everyone. She was a very supportive and involved mother, who will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, surviving are her beloved daughters, Ashley Yuen (Matt Yuen) and Erica Purvis; sister, Janice Gibson Byrd (Steven Byrd); father-in-law, Paul Purvis; mother-in-law, Carol Purvis, her best little buddy, Bailey; and many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family requests that plants or dish gardens be sent in place of baskets or sprays. The family also requests that any donations be made to Roberdel Baptist Church.



Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
