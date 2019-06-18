LISA YOUNG MOORE

ROCKINGHAM — Lisa Young Moore, 67, of Lincolnton, formerly of Rockingham, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, surrounded by her family, at Hospice Haven of Aldersgate, Charlotte.

She was born May 3, 1952, in Richmond County, daughter of William Carol "Bill" Young and Lorene Langley Young.

Lisa was the tax collector, for many years, for the City of Rockingham and was a graduate of Rockingham High School.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Harrington Funeral Home.

The Memorial Service will begin at 4 p.m. in the Chapel with Rev. Kenny Allen officiating.

She is survived by her husband, Walter Curtis Moore of the home; daughter, Dana M. Elliot (Robert) of Charlotte; grandchildren, that she was so proud of, Clara Elliot and Beau Elliot; brother, Michael Young (Tere) of Spartanburg; sister, Toni Coleman (Don) of Hickory and special cousin, Leslie Smith of Hamlet.

For those that wish to make Donations in Lisa's memory; they may be made to Richmond County Humane Society, P.O. Box 2064, Rockingham, NC 28379.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Moore Family.