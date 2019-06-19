LLOYD BEAN

ROCKINGHAM — Lloyd " Calvin " Bean, 63, of Rockingham passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, June 17, 2019.

He was born in Hamlet on April 25, 1956, son of Rev. Claud Bean Jr. and Sybil Carter Bean.

Calvin was a former pastor, a talented musician, a great singer, a wonderful friend to many and he loved spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ. He attended Sandhills Wesleyan Church.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at Harrington Funeral Home. The Memorial Service will begin at 3 p.m. in the Chapel with Rev. Dennis Smith and Rev. Russell Todd officiating.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene Outland Bean of the home; daughter, Jennifer Martin of Hamlet and Lynette Locklear (John) of Rockingham; sons, Israel Davis (Mandy) of Michigan and Brian Davis of Hamlet; brother, David Bean (Daphne) of Laurinburg; grandchildren, Jacoby Martin, Austin Campbell, Micheal Campbell, Angel Sellers (Harold), Brittany Bowman, Hayden Davis, Trent Davis, Carolina Davis and Bea Davis; great-grandchildren, Evan &Emilee Sellers; and his loyal companion, Gizmo.

For those that wish Memorials may be made to , which he believed in; this was his wish to honor his late mother and his survivor wife.

Rest in Peace Calvin until we all meet again!

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Bean family.