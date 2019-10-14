LORETTA DEBERRY SEABORN

ROCKINGHAM — Loretta DeBerry Seaborn,67, of Rockingham passed away Friday, October 11, 2019. She was born February 13, 1952 in Richmond County a daughter of the late Leroy and Martha Smith DeBerry.

Mrs. Seaborn worked several years at the Murray Hill Motel in Rockingham. She was preceded in death by a brother Sammy DeBerry.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham with Rev. Roger Webster officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church in Wallace, SC.

Surviving her children, Sherman Seaborn, Lora Seaborn Butler and Debbie Kay Paglia all of Rockingham; A sister, Joann DeBerry Brown of Rockingham; A brother, David DeBerry of Laurinburg; Thirteen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 2-3 P.M. prior to the service at the funeral home. Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Seaborn family.