LORRAINE ENGLISH HONEYCUTT
ROCKINGHAM— Lorraine English Honeycutt, 80, of Rockingham passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. She was born June 17, 1940 in Scotland County, a daughter of the Charles and Elizabeth Chavis English.

Mrs. Honeycutt was retired from the Textiles Industry.

She preceded death by a son Thomas Honeycutt and a daughter Marty Honeycutt Thomas.

A graveside service will be Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at Richmond Co. Memorial Park Mausoleum with Bishop Marvin Taylor officiating. Due to COVID-19 we please ask you to wear a face mask and continue social distancing.

Surviving, Her husband of 64 years, Bobby Legrande Honeycutt, Sr.; Children, Timothy Honeycutt of the home, Kathryn Honeycutt of the home, Roxanne Quick and husband Chuck of Hamlet, Michael Honeycutt of the home, Bobby Honeycutt, Jr. of Rockingham and Scottie Lynette Honeycutt of Hamlet; 11 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to American Heart Association, 222 Church St. Charlotte, NC 28202.

Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Honeycutt family.



Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
