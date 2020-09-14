LOTTIE FAYE JONES BOWMAN

PINEHURST — Lottie Faye "Maw" Jones Bowman, 82, earned her heavenly wings and went to be with the Lord on September 12, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center surrounded by family.

Lottie was born March 22, 1938 at St. Joseph Hospital in Pinehurst, NC, to the late Amos Hue Tee and Mamie McLawhorn Jones.

Lottie attended school at City Memorial Hospital – School of Radiology Technology and graduated in 1957. She worked at City Hospital until Forsyth Memorial was built. She was a Chief Radiology Technologist and Diagnostic Manager at Forsyth Medical Center for 35 years. She retired from Forsyth Medical Center and went to work as the Clinical Director at Triad Radiological Associates for eight years. She was also an instructor at Forsyth Technical Community College over the years.

She was loved by many, especially her late husband Jessie James Bowman. They were married for 53 years. She was a charter member of Manna Baptist church for over 50 years and dearly loved her church family.

In addition to her parents, Lottie Bowman was preceded in death by her husband, Jessie James Bowman, a sister, Verna Mae Pardon of Mocksville, NC and a brother Benny Ross Jones of West End, NC. She is survived by her children Pat Roberts; Greg Bowman (Denise); Steve Bowman (Cheryl); and Ryan Bowman (Melissa). Maw was dearly loved by her nine grandchildren, Kenneth, Garrett, Patrick, Lauren, Kendall, Brandon, AJ, Carter, and Drew; a great grandchild, Grant; numerous nieces, and nephews; a devoted sister and best friend Gerline Martin and a brother James Jones.

Lottie truly loved her family and treasured the time she spent together. Lottie often opened her door to family, friends, and anyone in need. It made her happy to care for others, especially those with four legs. She loved cooking, which she enjoyed sharing with others, including big family lunches on Sundays, baking cookies, pumpkin rolls and taking turkey sandwiches to coworkers after Thanksgiving. Her family anticipated and looked forward to their special birthday meal and homemade birthday treats. She was a caring mother to more than just her four children…she was an inspiration to many and will be greatly missed.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 3:00 pm at East Lawn Garden of Memory located at 530 Dobson Street, Kernersville, NC. COVID-19 guidelines will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Cancer Services, 3175 Maplewood Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.