LOUISE JORDAN

ROCKINGHAM — Louise Jordan, 89, of Rockingham, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019.

She was born Mary Louise McInnis on Dec. 16, 1929, the oldest child of Willie and Jessie Rush McInnis. She grew up on the family farm in Norman and had many wonderful childhood memories of happy times in the country with her siblings and extended family. Eventually she met her sweetheart Arnold Jordan, who she married June 3, 1950. They eventually put down roots in Rockingham where Louise enjoyed being a homemaker for most of her life. Although she would never admit it, she was a talented seamstress, making everything from wedding and bridesmaids dresses to making her entire wardrobe. Her chicken dumplings were legendary and have been requested far and wide. She was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church for 64 years. She served as church clerk and worked with "Girls In Action" for many years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Chip Day and a brothers, Reese and Bobby McInnis.

Surviving are her husband of 68 years, Arnold Jordan; children, Brian Jordan (Susan) and Luanne Day (Ed); grandchildren, Christine Fletcher (Bryan), Jordan Day (Jackie), and twins, Ginny and Maddy Day; great grandchild, Blakely Fletcher; brother, Charles McInnis and sisters, Betty Jean Jenkins and Kathy Greene

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church of Rockingham with Rev. Dan Main and Rev. Delane Burris officiating. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum of Richmond County Memorial Park.

The family will greet friends from 12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Saturday in the multi-purpose building of Mt. Olive Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 596 E. Washington St. Ext., Rockingham, NC 28379 or to Hospice and Palliative Care, Charlotte Region, P.O.Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247.