HAMLET — Lydia Frances Case Wright, 77, of 863 Freeman Mill Road, Hamlet, passed away, Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Hospice Haven.

She was born in Hamlet, August 25, 1941, daughter of James Frances Case and Ruby Smith Case. Lydia was a member of Fellowship United Methodist Church in Hamlet and a homemaker. She spent most of her life doing what she loved most, being a wife, mother and grandmother.

Visitation will be Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Second Baptist Church, Hamlet from 2:00-3:00 pm. The Funeral will begin at 3:00 pm with Pastor Chris Hawks officiating. Burial will follow at Mary Love Cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William "Terry" Wright; sons, Craig Wright and Baby Boy Wright; brother, Earl Case and sister, Brenda case.

She is survived by her son, Dwayne Wright and his wife, Gina of the home; brother, Jim Case(Wanda) of York, SC; daughter-in-law, Rita Wright of Bennettsville, SC; four grandchildren, Chad Wright (Khrista) of Hamlet. Hunter Wright (Victoria) of Hamlet, Kaylin Wright (Michael Hurst) of Rockingham and Tera Dale (Wesley) North Myrtle Beach; six great-grandchildren Kalynn McCormick, Chandler Hurst, Walker Wright, Mileigh Woods, Cheyenne Wright and Braelyn Wright; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made in her memory to: Richmond County Hospice Haven, 1119 Hwy. 1, N., Rockingham, NC 28379 Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Wright Family.

Online condolences may be made @www.harringtonfuneralhome.com.