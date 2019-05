MADISON BENNETT

HAMLET — Mr. Madison Bennett passed on May 13, 2019.

Public viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Wayman Chapel AME Zion Church. The service is at 12 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Wayman Chapel AME Zion Church in Hamlet.

Nelson Funeral Service of Rockingham is serving the Family.