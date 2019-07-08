MAE ETTA BREWINGTON HARRISON

ROCKINGHAM — Rev. Dr. Mae Etta Brewington Harrison, formerly of Rockingham, went on to eternal glory on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at her residence in Accokeek, Maryland.

She served as pastor of Shiloh community United Methodist church in Maryland. She was the oldest daughter of the late Dumas and Eddie Mae Brewington of Rockingham.

She was born on May 19, 1942. She is survived by her loving husband Daniel Harrison; two sons Daniel Jr. and John; one granddaughter, Ciana; brothers Thaddeus Michael, Curtis, Edward, Eevin and Albert Everette; sisters Deloris Hunter, Reba Brewington, Irene Waddell, Ruby Shannon, Loretta Kelly and Rosaline Asbury; one uncle, Albert Little and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Services were held at Grace United Methodist Church in Fort Washington, Maryland.