MAE FRANCES ALSTON

HAMLET — Ms. Mae Frances Alston, 88, of 107 Switch Rd., Hamlet, passed on Thur. Sept. 17, 2020 at Hamlet House.

There will be a public viewing held at McNeill Funeral Home on Sat. from 12 - 3pm .

A funeral service will be conducted on Sun. 1pm in funeral home chapel, COVID-19 reg. will be enforced.