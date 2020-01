MAGGIE CAMPBELL

ROCKINGHAM — Ms. Maggie Campbell, 96, formerly of Rockingham, passed on Thur. Jan. 23, 2020 at Accordius Health at Creekside Care in Ahoskie, NC.

Public viewing is set for Mon. from 1-5pm at McNeill Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be conducted on Tue. at 1pm, Providence Baptist Church.