MALACHI JAHEIM HAILEY

HAMLET — Malachi Jaheim Hailey, 17, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. He was born March 21, 2002 in Richmond County, son of Annette Hunter Leak and Randy Hailey.

Mal was a student at Ashley Chapel Educational Center. He was an amazing artist and painter. Mal loved to rap, play basketball, made people laugh. Mal enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers. He loved his family and friends.

Services will be conducted 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11 in the chapel of Watson – King Funeral Home in Hamlet with Rev. Charles Ingram officiating and interment following in the Jones Family Cemetery.

Mal is survived by his mother, Annette Hunter Leak and husband Corey; his father, Randy Hailey; siblings, Domonique Hailey, Randy Hailey, Jr., Jessica Williams, Eric Zinnerman, and Derrick Fulton; and grandparents, Larry Hunter, Mack Harrison, Jr., Anna Harrison, and Herbert McMillian; and host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Mal was preceded in death by a sister, Dyshwanique Hailey.

Watson – King Funeral Home is assisting the Hailey family. Condolences may be submitted online by visiting www.watson-kingfuneralhome.com