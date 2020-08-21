Marcia Brown

MARCIA K. BROWN

ROCKINGHAM — Marcia K. Brown, 73, died August 14, 2020.

A native of Rockingham, NC, she was a daughter of the late Silas and Alma Grant Quick and was also preceded in death by a son, Kevin Morse; brother, Silas Quick; and sister, Elaine Von Cannon.

A memorial service will be Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the chapel of Lord and Stephens, WEST. The family will receive friends from 10:30AM until 11AM at the funeral home.

Survivors include her husband, Marvin T. Brown; grandchildren, Walker Morse and Sheffield Morse; special niece, Betsy (David) Locklear; several other nieces.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, is in charge of arrangements.