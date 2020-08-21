1/1
Marcia Brown
MARCIA K. BROWN

ROCKINGHAM — Marcia K. Brown, 73, died August 14, 2020.

A native of Rockingham, NC, she was a daughter of the late Silas and Alma Grant Quick and was also preceded in death by a son, Kevin Morse; brother, Silas Quick; and sister, Elaine Von Cannon.

A memorial service will be Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the chapel of Lord and Stephens, WEST. The family will receive friends from 10:30AM until 11AM at the funeral home.

Survivors include her husband, Marvin T. Brown; grandchildren, Walker Morse and Sheffield Morse; special niece, Betsy (David) Locklear; several other nieces.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
AUG
18
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
August 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
August 17, 2020
I'll miss you!
Betsy Locklear
Family
August 17, 2020
I Loved my Aunt Marcia. I enjoyed having long phone conversations with her where she confided in me and gave me lots of advice over the years. I always looked up to her and her ability to lighten up a room with her beautiful smile. I loved meeting and spending time with her and Uncle Marvin. They were so welcoming and loving when I was with them. I will truly miss her but will always remember her and I am thankful that I had the time that I did with her.
Betsy Locklear
Family
