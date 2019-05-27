MARGARET LUCILLE COVINGTON

LAURINBURG — Commander Margaret Lucille (Lou) Covington US Navy Ret. passed away on May 25, 2019 at Scotia Village in Laurinburg.

She was born Jan. 9, 1919 and had celebrated her 100th birthday last January. Lou was the daughter of Thomas L. and Sue Thomas Covington who preceded her in death along with an infant brother and two sisters Marty T. Covington and Suzanne McLean.

She was one of the first naval flight nurses in WWII and flew the injured troops out of combat zones in the pacific to the states.

Cmdr. Covington retired from the Navy after 22-and-a-half years. She then taught in the nursing schools at Sandhills Community College and Richmond Community College.

Memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at Scotia Village at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 30 in Laurinburg with military honors.

Memorials may be made to The Presbyterian Homes Foundation, c/o Scotia Village, 2200 Elm Avenue, Laurinburg, NC 28352.