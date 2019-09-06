MARGARET ENGLISH JAMES

HAMLET — Margaret English James, 84, of Hamlet, went to be with her Lord, Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Hospice Haven.

She was born June 27, 1935, in Scotland County, daughter of Harley and Annie Lee Langley English.

Mrs. James was secretary and co/owner of their family business, Piedmont Radiator Shop in Laurinburg.

Visitation will be Friday, September 6, 2019 at Harrington Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00 pm

The Funeral will be Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Outreach for Jesus at 3:00 PM with Pastor Marvin Taylor and Rev. Don Malpass officiating. Burial will follow at Richmond Memorial Park, Rockingham.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Wilson English.

Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Robert James, Sr., of the home; son Robert James, Jr. "Junior" and wife Becky of Rockingham; two grandchildren, Robbie James ( Renee )and Amanda James all of Rockingham; three great-grandchildren, Macy James, Marley James and Alec Poplin; brothers, Howard English (Millie) of Gibson, Jack English of Laurel Hill and Billy English of Macon, GA; and a sister, Rosa Leviner of Cheraw, SC.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the James Family.